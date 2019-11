In a victory that surprised no one, 2016 World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider, Zeke Thurston, clinched his first-ever Canadian title tonight.

He’s got a $43,000 lead against the closest competitor, Ben Anderson. Even if Ben won Round 5 & 6 plus the Average, there isn’t enough money to close the gap.

So with that, congratulations, Zeke Thurston, the 2019 Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion!