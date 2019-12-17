A Piece of History

By Terri Masonand posted on
Dated 1912 and marked “Calgary Stampede,” this diminutive gun and holster appears to be from an old Stampede souvenir

A reader brought this to my attention; they had found it in an old shed on their ranch in southern Saskatchewan. The wording on the holster reads, “Calgary Stampede” and on the tip of the holster is “1912.” That is a $1 coin beside it to give an indication of its small size. I suspect this came off a Western doll that was sold as a souvenir at the very first Calgary Stampede — but I don’t know for sure.

Does anyone have anything like this in their collection, and could you pass along any information?

Email me: Terri@CowboyCountryMagazine.com

