Canadian Cowboy Association Champions!

With some 55 rodeos in the 2019 season, it all came down to a wild weekend of fast times and high scores at the CCA Finals in mid-October. The Finals, held at Swift Current, Sask., was another big success, with even more growth expected.

The city’s mayor, His Honour Denis Perrault, kept up the tradition of Swift Current mayor’s “taking one for the team” when he enthusiastically agreed to help promote the event.

The city inked a multi-year deal to host the event, and Hizzoner swung into the saddle alongside team ropers, barrel racers — and even came out of a bucking chute. “My wife drew the line at bull riding, though,” he confessed. “This is the fourth time I’ve been on a horse, and all four of them have been videotaped. Before this, I’d never been on a horse before, and I sure have a lot of respect for what these competitors do.”

Founded in 1963, the CCA is the largest semi-pro rodeo association in Canada. With over 900 memberships, the CCA now runs rodeos in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.