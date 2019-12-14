

12 Days of Cowboy Christmas

Cow Country Christmas Memory

By Mike Puhallo (1953–2011)

The cattle and horses got fed first

That was a tradition at our place

Christmas in cow country

Without that hectic urban pace

Each of our ponies got an apple

With their morning feed of oats

As we hurried through our morning chores

In felt pack boots and overcoats

Mom served homemade eggnog

Dad passed the presents out

He did it slow to torment us

Of that I have no doubt

From the Christmas of my childhood

Many memories linger on

Like snowy mittens, fresh sliced apples

Feeding cattle before dawn

Pop always insisted that presents wait

Until the stock had all been fed

He was sure surprised first time we had it done

Before he got out of bed!

Cow Country Christmas Memory was excerpted from Rhymes & Damn Lies by Mike Puhallo