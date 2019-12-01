December 2019/January 2020

TRAILBLAZERS
ThE Fedlum Sisters
It was not only men who answered the call of Horace Greeley.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
WESTERN GIFT GUIDE
Great ideas to fill the stockings and place under the tree.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
LIVING LEGENDS
TOM WRAIGHT
A look at this famous and well-regarded teamster and teacher.
Traditional cowboy arts
The Modern West
We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in the final column of this six-part series.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
COWBOY POETRY
Heel Chains & Jingle Bells
A poem by Terri Mason.
COWBOY Way
PULLING BULLS WITHOUT THE DRAMA
This is part five of this six-part series.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Ranchers’ Special
WHAT WORKS FOR US
Ranchers speak about wintering cattle across western Canada.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.