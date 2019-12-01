Heel Chains & Jingle Bells

The feed sleigh bobs are frozen down

It’s time to jack them loose

Put warm grain bags upon the seat

To warm my old caboose

The lines are stiff, but soon they’ll thaw

As through my mitts they slide

Whoa to stop, hup to go

There’s no more smoother ride

Than sliding across the snow-packed earth

Where yesterday grew grain

Now cattle string out behind the sleigh

To get some hay again

Day in day out, until the thaw

They listen for the ring

Of heel chains and jingle bells

That makes this prairie sing

Oh, some I know, they curse the snow

As they slip and slide

But those that know, we love the snow

To feel the sleigh bobs glide

I’ve heard the bells on Christmas morn

The ancient rancher’s song

Of heel chains and jingle bells

It’s the prairie Christmas song.