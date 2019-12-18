THE WINNER OF THE MOST CANADIAN COWBOY MOUSTACHE!

Congratulations to Ward Macza, ranahan of the famous Northcott-Macza Rodeo Company of High River, Alta., who garnered the most votes to be declared our Grand Prize Champion of the Canadian Cowboy Moustache contest!

Ward will receive a fabulous Beard & Moustache Kit from Kent of Inglewood, valued at $200.

Reserve Champions resulted in a tie between Dale B. of Lundbreck, Alta., and Takashi “Jake” Itogawa of Stoughton, Sask. Congratulations, gentlemen!

And, once again proving that Canadian cowboys have a great sense of humour, Honourable Mention goes to the Gypsy Vanner horse, Xavier, of Sundre.

Thanks to everyone for participating, and a special thanks to Kent of Inglewood for putting up the grand prize: a Beard & Moustache Kit, valued at $200. Visit KentofInglewood.com!

