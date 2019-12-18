THE WINNER OF THE MOST CANADIAN COWBOY MOUSTACHE!

Congratulations to Ward Macza, ranahan of the famous Northcott-Macza Rodeo Company of High River, Alta., who garnered the most votes to be declared our Grand Prize Champion of the Canadian Cowboy Moustache contest!

Ward will receive a fabulous Beard & Moustache Kit from Kent of Inglewood, valued at $200.

Ward Macza

Reserve Champions resulted in a tie between Dale B. of Lundbreck, Alta., and Takashi “Jake” Itogawa of Stoughton, Sask. Congratulations, gentlemen!

Dale B., Lundbreck, Alta.
Takashi “Jake” Itogawa, Stoughton, Sask.

And, once again proving that Canadian cowboys have a great sense of humour, Honourable Mention goes to the Gypsy Vanner horse, Xavier, of Sundre.

Xavier

Thanks to everyone for participating, and a special thanks to Kent of Inglewood for putting up the grand prize: a Beard & Moustache Kit, valued at $200. Visit KentofInglewood.com!

