Canada’s Longest Running Horse Sale

The Cypress Hills Registered Horse Breeders Association held their 43rd annual sale in Maple Creek, Sask., on another beautiful early fall day, attracting buyers in person and on the phone from across the country.

The high-selling saddle horse was Lot #41, One Chromey Goldmine. The two-year-old dark brown rabicano gelding sold to Darren Shaw of Cardston, Alta., for $32,500.

The high-selling weanling was Lot #10, Jess Lookin Perfect, consigned by 1 Y Quarter Horses/William and Donna Beierbach. The sorrel filly was purchased for $7,000 by Cedar Creek Holdings.

Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Cypress Hills Registered Horse Breeders Association Sale, always held the third Saturday in September.