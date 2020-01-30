February/March 2020

TRAILBLAZERS
Mike Ferguson
For years, cow boss Mike Ferguson ramrodded the herds of Douglas Lake Ranch.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Horse Archery
Enthusiasts around the world are polishing the skills of modern day warriors.
LIVING LEGENDS
wytse devries
TV memorabilia collection from Bonanza to Zorro and all of the cowboys in between.
Western Art guide
Emotion & Art
The big exhibitions, the prestigious art auctions and the “must-see” art events of the season.
Pro Rodeo Canada Insider
Championship updates
Highlights from the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals to the WNFR.
COWBOY Way
Beat the Calving blues
This is part six of this six-part series with Dylan Biggs, outlining his methods and tips for a safer calving season.
Cowboy POetry
Her colt
By Bruce Kiskaddon
