Hail to the Ladies Who Lunch

For decades, the Ladies Luncheon has been the “go-to” event of the CFR. Recently, part of the organizing committee, namely Cindy Dahms, Jessica Aimer, Greg Aimer, Michael Dahms, Rebecca McKay and Wendy Daniel from Ranchman’s announced their retirement. I caught up with Cindy and Wendy to capture a few memories.

“I got involved with the Ladies of Canadian Pro Rodeo when I was executive director for the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sport Medicine Team,” said Cindy Dahms. “The ladies have always supported the team, and I knew first-hand who they were and what they did because my husband was a chiropractor with the team and still is. That was some 15 years ago.

Throughout the years I credit our success to teamwork. Everyone on our small committee has a specific skill set; we have been together for quite some time and take pride in putting on a great show. When it comes to highlights, one of my favourites was when we had Brett Kissel as our entertainer and the ladies were standing up, waving their napkins and singing along. The room was electric.”

Wendy Daniel inherited the job with her Ranchman’s employment.

“This year is the 45th Anniversary Fashion Show and Luncheon,” said Wendy. “Over the years well over $300,000 has been raised to benefit the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sport Medicine Team and CPRA Cowboy Benefit Fund. Themes I remember have been Country Christmas, County Fair, RodeoGras and Pajama Party (yes, I wore PJ’s), Beach Party (no, I did not wear a bikini), Rodeo Reunion for the 40th, and in 2019 it’s Sapphire and Silver — celebrating the 45th.

The fashion show involves many moving parts supported by the world of rodeo. Thanks to the ladies who supported the luncheon, our wonderful volunteers, rodeo committees, entertainers, sponsors, Western apparel suppliers, CFR contestants and Miss Rodeo Canada contestants who have been models, emcees Dennis Halstead and Jackie Rae Greening, and to a very tireless committee we have enjoyed working with.”

What does the future hold? “The CPRA is taking the event back and will be organized by Patty Auger,” says Daniel. “Ranchman’s will continue to be involved, but I just want to enjoy the event, not run it. I am confident that the tradition will continue as a fun-filled fundraiser.”