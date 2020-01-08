Heart of the Horse

It was a fun, eventful weekend at the Silver Slate Arena near Stavely, Alta., as audience and participants from across the country and around the globe joined Niki Flundra and her star-studded circle of friends to celebrate the horse.

The main draw was the $20,000-added colt starting competition that treated audiences to a glimpse of the world of some of the best trainers around, including Dan James of Midway, Kentucky, Matt Robertson of Lomond, Alta., and Glenn Stewart from Fort St. John, B.C. It was Glenn who took home the big cheque, with Dan and Matt finishing very close in the scoring.

Special guests included the fabulous Amberley Snyder, a barrel racer who is paralyzed from the waist down, Amber Marshall, TV star of Heartland and a close friend of the organizer and all-around marvelous Niki Flundra, who treated the audience to her Unbridled Liberty act with her horses.

Plans are already underway for 2020. For more information, visit theheartofthehorse.ca.