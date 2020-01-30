Other hosses takes an interest in a colt that’s young and small

The way they act you’d think they’d never seen a colt at all

They would nip him and torment him if his mother wasn’t there

But they don’t do much inspectin’ when they meet up with the mare

It’s her that makes ’em savvy not to monkey with that colt

She backs her ears and peels her teeth; you bet she’ll take a holt

If that don’t make ’em understand, they’ll learn the way it feel

When she lashes out and takes ’em in the ribs with both her heels

She must watch the other hosses, she must teach that colt to mind

And there’s times perhaps the bosses gits a little out of line

She knows he ain’t no problem child;He’s just like all his brothers

And she’s a mare that’s got a colt, the same as all the others

Of course she hasn’t read no books how children should be raised

She doesn’t keep a record of her family’s birthdays

But if you watch from day to day you’ll find she’ll make it through

And do about as good as job as anyone can do.