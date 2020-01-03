It was another gorgeous early fall day for the 15th Annual Ranch Country Horse Sale, held in Maple Creek, Sask., on Saturday, September 14. This production sale of quality bred horses attracts buyers from across the country.

The high-selling saddle horse was Lot #47, MM Docs Cowboy, consigned by Seth Abrahamson. The gorgeous gelding sold for $11,000 to Murray Lake Farming of Medicine Hat, Alta.

The high-selling colt was Lot #12, a bay stud colt sired Chex My Magic X Yaki Jo Drifter. Consigned by Roger Parsonage, the weanling was sold to Borden Sunderland of Maple Creek for $1,900.

All told, the 32 colts averaged $1,075, the average on 17 saddle horses was $5,350 and the Top Five averaged $8,700.

Mark your calendars for the next annual Ranch Country Horse Sale, held mid-September in beautiful Maple Creek, voted Canada’s Most Western Town. Ranch Country Horse Sale wishes to extend their thanks to all of the buyers, consignors, volunteers, the trade show folks, the 4-H Club and the photographers.