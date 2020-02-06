Congratulations to breakaway roper Makayla Boisjoli of Calgary, Alta., who now resides in Stephenville, Texas, and won the Average at the Women’s Professional Rodeo Assoc., World Championships held in Waco, Texas at the end of October.

What was once a junior rodeo event has emerged as a popular, crowd-pleasing sport. Money-wise, it rapidly went big time with the top four earners in the WPCA World standings topping $50,000 in as little as 12 rodeos. In part, breakaway is proving popular due to its blazing speed. How fast is it? At the World Championships, Boisjoli roped four head in a combined 10.7 secs.

Kelsie Chace of Cherokee, OK, was declared the World Champion with earnings of $51,709.24 over 19 rodeos. Boisjoli finished 13th with earnings of $12,441.44 in six rodeos and the only other Canadian in the standings was Lakota Bird of Nanton, Alta., who finished 87th with earnings of $2,650 in two rodeos.