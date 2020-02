Jay Joseph Contway was born Feb 13, 1935, in Malta, Montana, and passed away Nov 21, 2019, in Great Falls, Montana.

During his storied life, he was a teacher, watercolour artist, champion professional roper and world traveller. He was internationally renowned as a Western artist, most notably for his bronze sculptures, which were awarded to the Calgary Stampede Champions for 31 consecutive years. It was said that “no one made a better cow horse than Jay Contway”