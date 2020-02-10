Future Super Stars

The key to a successful rodeo is the rough stock.

If the horses buck, then everyone agrees it was a good rodeo — it’s as simple as that. These days, stock contractors are in a far better position to obtain the best stock because of the rise in exciting bucking horse futurities.

In 2019, Red Deer enjoyed their first annual Red Deer Classic Bucking Horse Futurity presented by members of the World Futurity Assoc. The small but rodeo-savvy crowd saw a great set of horses matched with a great set of cowboys and, based on its success, plans are already underway for another futurity during 2020 CFR Week.

The Top Horse of the Futurity was Jarrett Jackson’s 408 bay paint filly who marked 86 pts. Jarrett also won the Top Remuda (a remuda is one bareback horse and two saddle bronc horses) with his second team with an aggregate score of 244 pts.

The top six futurity horses were: 1. 408 bay paint filly (SB)

Jarrett Jackson 86 pts 2. 513 Shamus (SB)

Frank Wyzykoski 85.50 pts 3. 573 Dark House (BB)

Barcode Buckers 84.50 pts 4. 501 bay gelding (SB)

Jarrett Jackson 84 pts 5. 505 brown gelding (SB) Jarrett Jackson 82 pts

6/7. 28 Quigley (BB)

Billy McDonald Rodeo Co. 81.50 pts

6/7. 647 Can’t Touch This (SB) MX Bar Ranch 81.50 pts

The cowboys also earned some jingle for their jeans, and the top six test pilots were:

1. Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks

Barcode Buckers, 573 Dark House 83 pts

2. Lachlan Miller, Crossfield

MX Bar Ranch, 647 Can’t Touch This 77.75 pts

3. Justin Berg, Camrose

Frank Wyzykoski, 480 Supercool 77.25 pts

4. Jessey Lannin, Fort Saskatchewan

Jarrett Jackson, 508 red paint stallion 75.75 pts

5. Tanner Young, Eckville

Frank Wyzykoski, 481 Diamond Lil 75.5 pts

6. Chance Barrass, Yellowhead County Sorken Rodeo, X71 Yellow Rose 74.5 pts

Pick up men: Colin McNiven and Philip Schellenberg

Judges: Ken Ullery, Chris Koening, Devin Borton and Doug Goodine