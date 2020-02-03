Lakeland Champs!

By Terri Masonand posted on
Top row, from left: Kale Peterson (Header & Timed Event High Point), Cory Dunlop (Heeler & Timed
Event High Point), Ty Ward (Steer Wrestling), Beau Cooper (Tie-Down Roping), K’s Thomson (Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Rough Stock High Point and All-Around), Justin Randle (Bareback), Luke Shield (Novice Horse Rider).
Bottom row, from left: Keston Loewen (Junior Steer Rider), Kallie Beebe (Junior Barrels), Grace Havens (Pee Wee Barrels), Lyric Strzepek (Ladies Barrels), and Darrion Ferrence (Junior Bull Rider).

 

Congratulations to the 2019 Lakeland Rodeo Association Champions, whose fates were decided at their Showdown Finals in St. Paul, Alta. The relatively young rodeo association was founded in 1979, with

rodeos held mainly in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The association has figured prominently in some formidable rodeo

careers, including Rod Warren (SB), Bill Boyd (BB), Tyler Pankewitz (BR), Riley Warren (TDR), Curtis Cassidy (SW), Stacey Ruzicka (LBR), Murray Linthicum/Rocky Dallyn (TR), Taylor Manning (Peewee Barrels), Rene LeClercq (Jr Barrels), Kevin West (Jr Bulls), Kagen Schmidt (Jr Steers), Zeke Thurston (Novice Horse Riding), Dean Tuftin (All-Around), and Travis Reay (Cowboy of the Year).

The first rodeo of the 2020 season goes in April in St. Paul. For more, visit lakelandrodeoassociation.com

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *