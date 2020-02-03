Lakeland Champs!

rodeos held mainly in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The association has figured prominently in some formidable rodeo

careers, including Rod Warren (SB), Bill Boyd (BB), Tyler Pankewitz (BR), Riley Warren (TDR), Curtis Cassidy (SW), Stacey Ruzicka (LBR), Murray Linthicum/Rocky Dallyn (TR), Taylor Manning (Peewee Barrels), Rene LeClercq (Jr Barrels), Kevin West (Jr Bulls), Kagen Schmidt (Jr Steers), Zeke Thurston (Novice Horse Riding), Dean Tuftin (All-Around), and Travis Reay (Cowboy of the Year).

The first rodeo of the 2020 season goes in April in St. Paul. For more, visit lakelandrodeoassociation.com