Unique View

The Calgary Stampede unveiled the 2020 Calgary Stampede Poster created by 17-year-old Ariel Clipperton of Calgary, Alta. As the winner of the competition, Clipperton is also the recipient of a $10,000 scholarship, provided by the Brandon Flock Foundation. The 2020 Stampede poster will be distributed worldwide, with more than 30,000 printed and will be seen on official Stampede merchandise. Clipperton’s artwork shows a behind-the-scenes perspective of the Stampede Rodeo. The poster portrays a cowboy standing behind the bucking chutes inside the Calgary Stampede rodeo arena. His back number is 108, signifying the 108th year of the exhibition.