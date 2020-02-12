Where In The World Is Canadian Cowboy?

Fort Worth, Texas

Embracing their cowboy past is the hallmark of Texas, and nowhere is it more evident than at Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.

The 98-acre (40 ha) site pays tribute to the stockyards, which opened in 1866. Today, The Stockyards consist of entertainment and shopping venues that capitalize on the “Cowtown” image of Fort Worth, including a boot company, Western wear stores, a nightclub, an “Opry” and a weekly rodeo. As well, volunteers trail a twice- daily cattle drive of Longhorns through the stockyards.

The National Register of Historic Places listed the Fort Worth Stockyards Historic District in 1976, and the area attracts some 8.5 million visitors a year.