From the Archives ~ A Hat and a Hammer

Forty years later, Brewster officially received the green light to develop in 1990. Although the environmental sensitivity of the area proved challenging, it didn’t faze Brewster.

“Again the builder went in, actually riding a bike at times,” says Annette of the area that is 15 km from the Trans-Canada Highway.

“When I built Shadow Lake I renovated the original cabin, and we flew in 95,000 pounds of stuff by helicopter,” Brewster says. “Some (material) we packed in by horses and some we went via winter by skidooing.” By the end of 1991 there were six cabins in the meadow beneath Mount Ball. Today Shadow Lake has 12 cabins.

Ron Warner of Warner Guiding and Outfitting of Banff says that Brewster’s legacy was the creation of the BBQ business in Banff.

“When Bud took over from his dad he saw the potential to not only increase the size of the family business but to also provide a wonderful product for the Park and for Canadian tourism,” says Warner. “Today the Brewster BBQ is a ‘must do’ for many conventions and groups looking for a unique experience.”

Brewster’s father created a canvas Do-nut tent for use in the backcountry. But Bud would perfect it by building permanent Do-nut structures for their MountView Barbecue and Catering business.