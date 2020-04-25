From the Archives ~ GJ Bucking Horses

Gene and Joy hosted rodeo schools for years; Gene says he feels his horses and his students both benefited from the school. Gene helped many young rough stock riders secure rodeo scholar- ships in the U.S. Joy has employed Animal Tracks to record the information on all their bucking horses. “Gene and his friend and mentor Iloe Flewelling remember every horse that’s ever bucked, their bloodline, who rode them and what they scored,” she says. The Allens highest-selling horse ever was a mare called Bearsign. She sold for $30,000. Her grand- daughter sold for $20,000 but, says Gene, for every high-selling horse there are many that sell for a great deal less. Bear Claw sold in 1991 for $10,000. Joy recalls their first National Finals Rodeo in 1992 when Bear Claw, now bucking for Big Bend Rodeo, won Saddle Bronc of the Night with famed saddle bronc rider Billy Etbauer aboard. “I saw her coming down the alley and into the chute. She looked out into the arena and I got a lump in my throat. It was like taking your child to the Olympics.”

Bearskin, Simon’s Hide and other horses are also fondly remembered by Joy and Gene. Going into the sale, Gene says he felt the Frostbite line of horses to be their best. Gene credits Joy with being a vital part of their enterprise. She looked after things at home while Gene was away. Gene recalls calling home to see how things were going, noting the biggest problem seemed to be horses in the neighbours’ gardens. Both recall the time Joy found a colt badly chewed up by a cougar. Despite its injuries, it got up to nurse. Joy managed to get the foal back to the ranch and the family nursed it back to health and an active life as a bucking horse called—ironically—Meow Mix.