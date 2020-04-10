Heading to the World Championship

Congratulations to Dean Edge of Rimbey, Alta., who was named Champion at the 2020 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship (WLAC) Midwestern Regional Qualifying Event.

Stockmen’s Livestock, Inc., Yankton, S.D., hosted the final of three WLAC qualifying events in January. Some 31 contestants competed for a top-ten placing, granting them a spot in the 2020 WLAC Semi-Finals at Dickson Regional Livestock Center, Inc. in Dickson, Tenn.

Edge, who has competed off and on since 2002, was Reserve at the 2019 WLAC Championship and made Top 10 in 2018. He says the win gives him a boost of confidence going into the 2020 WLAC contest.

“I can now go into June knowing that I can place at the top,” Edge says.

Edge attended Western College of Auctioneering in 1999 and began working as an auctioneer at Vold, Jones & Vold Auction in Rimbey, Alta., upon graduation.

Although his sights are set on obtaining the 2020 title, Edge believes his most rewarding experiences as an auctioneer don’t come from a contest win.

“When a customer comes up and thanks you for working so hard for them, you feel as though you are the one getting the cheque. It keeps me going.” Edge was sponsored by Vold, Jones & Vold Auction Co., Rimbey, Alta.

Judges for each qualifying event are livestock market owners, managers, dealers and/or allied industry members from across the United States. Other Canadian contestants who competed were Frederick Bodnarus, Saskatoon, Sask., and Albert Carroll, Downeyville, Ont.