Chuckwagon Biscuits

Lauren Hitchner – Hitchner Quarter Horses, Longview, Alberta

Lauren’s mother, who was born in eastern Colorado in 1902, swears this recipe was popular on the wagon trains and with many chuckwagon cooks. The biscuits are tender and moist when fresh, yet durable enough to travel in saddle bags.

MAKES 2 DOZEN BISCUITS

1 package active dry yeast

2-1/2 tbsp warm water

3-1/4 cups unsifted all-purpose flour

2-1/4 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

½ cup shortening

1 cup buttermilk

melted butter

~ Dissolve yeast in warm water and set aside. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt. Cut in shortening. Add buttermilk to yeast mixture. Combine yeast and flour mixtures, kneading slightly.

~ Roll out to ½ inch thickness and cut with a 2-1/4 inch biscuit cutter. Place on a greased baking sheet and brush lightly with melted butter. Let rise 30 minutes. Bake in 350° oven for 25 to 30 minutes.