From the Archives ~ Fred Feistmann

The saddle belonged to Fred Feistmann, now a successful financial planner. The ranch owner (who was also a client of Fred’s) invited him to ride with the gather and help heel calves for today’s branding. Now this rancher was mighty particular about his calves, and if he was turning a stockbroker loose in the branding pen with a 60-foot rope, this could be an interesting day.

From his well-worn chinks with several short lines neatly hung through the rings and his custom-made spurs on well-worn buckaroo boots, he had the look of someone who spends his days horseback with a crew of professional working cowboys, not someone who checks market indexes, commodity futures and thirty-day moving averages.

The rancher had offered him Sambo for the day, a solid nine-year-old black gelding. As Fred easily swung into the saddle, he showed a light touch on the reins and rode as if he was part of the horse. When we started gathering cows and calves, no one had to tell him where to be or what was going on. When we worked together in the branding pen he worked his magic with that long soft rope, slid his dallies on the slick horn and I don’t think I ever saw him miss.