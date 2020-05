Bill and Pearl Collins – Leecoll Stables, Calgary, Alberta These cookies were Pearl’s Grandmother Harrington’s favorite. MAKES 2 DOZEN COOKIES

3/4cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1-1/4 cups flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup coconut

~ Mix butter, sugar and egg. Add remaining ingredients. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheet and bake at 350F for 10 to 15 minutes.