Western Hash

Bill and Patricia Dunn Mosquito Creek Ranch, Cayley, Alberta

Every rancher needs at least a hundred recipes that use ground beef. Here’s another one!

SERVES 4 to 6

1 to 1-12 lbs ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 28 oz can tomatoes

1/2 cup celery or green pepper, chopped

½ cup raw rice

salt, pepper, oregano, basil to taste

1 14 oz can kernel corn, drained (optional)

1 14 oz can mushrooms, drained (optional)

Cheddar or processed cheese (optional)

Brown the beef. Add onions, tomatoes, celery or green pepper, rice and seasonings. Simmer 20 minutes, or until rice is tender. Add corn and mushrooms, if desired, and adjust seasonings. This is good served right out of a frying pan or piled into a casserole dish and topped with Cheddar or processed cheese.