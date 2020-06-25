Calgary – We may not be able to gather together or celebrate in traditional ways during Stampede 2020, but Stampede Spirit can’t be cancelled! We would like to encourage our community to put their hats on and Stampede safely from their homes and yards while supporting local businesses. We would also like to invite our community to join us in experiencing some familiar Stampede favourites in new and different ways.

“It’s hard to imagine a July in Calgary without a Stampede pancake breakfast, mini-donuts and other midway treats,” says Dana Peers, President & Chairman of the Calgary Stampede Board. “I’m extremely excited to share that enjoying all three of those Stampede staples will be possible this July and we also have a few more surprises in store!”

With the current restrictions on public gatherings, ten days of grab-and-go food events will allow Calgarians to enjoy the Stampede treats they love in a safe and controlled environment. Feed your sweet tooth at the Mini Donut Drive-thru. Have some fun and enjoy the tradition from the comfort of your car at the BMO Kids’ Day Drive-thru Pancake Breakfast. And for serious Stampede foodies, the Stampede Food Truck Rally, presented by Sentinel Storage, will offer up a wide variety of sweet and savory treats.

“Without the support of our Stampede partners, this wouldn’t be possible. We’d like to thank them and our community for keeping the Stampede Spirit shining in 2020,” says Peers. He adds “We hope there’s a little taste of Stampede for everyone this year, until we can gather together again in 2021!”

Event Details:

Mini Donut Drive-thru:

Stampede Park, Noon – 9 p.m., July 6, 7, 9, 10 & 11

Advance ticket purchase offer includes two complimentary gate admissions to Sneak-a-Peek at the 2021 Calgary Stampede, courtesy of Bell

Pre-purchase information available soon, see CalgaryStampede.com for more details

BMO Kids’ Day Pancake Drive-thru:

Stampede Park, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., July 8

Complimentary breakfast, provided by BMO

Advance registration required, available soon, see CalgaryStampede.com for more details

Stampede Food Truck Rally, presented by Sentinel Storage

Stampede Park, Noon – 9 p.m., July 4 & 5

Additional dates and locations to be announced, see Calgarystampede.com for more details

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together, we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.



