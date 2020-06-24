47th Canadian Finals Rodeo Announcement

June 24, 2020 | Red Deer, AB — The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA), Westerner Park and the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce made the difficult yet important decision to postpone this year’s Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR47) until 2021. With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 related health guidelines and the cancellation of many qualifying rodeos this summer, they determined the standard of excellence and quality of experience that fans and competitors expect from the Canadian Finals Rodeo would not be achievable this year.

CFR is a national championship rodeo, originally planned to run November 3 – 8th, 2020. The world-class rodeo consistently attracts the best contestants and stock in the land and over 43,000 attendees. This six-day event contributes an economic impact of approximately 37 million dollars. Albertans, Canadians and international visitors gather to watch over 100 of the world’s best rodeo athletes compete in the final event of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association season.

After careful consideration, the ultimate decision to postpone CFR47 until 2021 was made. “The health, safety and protection of our athletes, animals and guests is always our top priority,” says Jeff Robson, General Manager, CPRA. “During these uncertain times, and considering the pandemic, economic instability and reality of the extensive preparation that goes into a successful rodeo, we know it is the right decision to postpone this year’s event.”

“Rodeo is built on community. CFR comes together through the financial and community support of our local businesses. A national event like this also brings a great economic benefit to our region,” says Rick More, Chief Executive Officer, Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce. “We understand this year has been challenging for everyone; our partners and sponsors need time to recover economically to be able to support our event on the level they are used to.”

“Our staff, volunteers, sponsors, community partners and supporters are the back bone that allows us to produce a world-class event,” says Mike Olesen, Chief Executive Officer, Westerner Park. “Making this decision will affect all of us. However, we are a resilient group and will use this opportunity to envision and create a week of Rodeo Untamed that engages our entire community in 2021.”