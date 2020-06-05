World Environment Day and Join the CWF Observation Nation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is launching a new project in celebration of World Environment Day June 5th.

Everyone is invited to join the CWF Observation Nation project found on the iNaturalist.caplatform. Help the Canadian Wildlife Federation reach its goal of 50,000 wildlife observations by Canada Day.

Use the free iNaturalist app to share sightings of native plants and other wild species including reptiles, mammals, bugs, birds, butterflies, even fish. It’s easy. It’s fun. It’s free to download.

Connect virtually with scientists who will help you identify the wildlife species in your neck of the woods, backyards, parks or waterways. And take some time to look through other amazing wildlife pictures taken during the pandemic. Stay safe while staying connected.

It’s like taking Canada’s nature selfie!

Visit iNaturalist.ca to join the CWF Observation Nation project or download the app now.

How many nature photos will you post between World Environment Day June 5 and Canada Day?

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, conducting research, taking action to conserve habitat and wildlife, recommending legislative and policy changes, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. Visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca for more information.

About iNaturalist

is led by the Canadian Wildlife Federation along with our partners at Parks Canada, NatureServe Canada and the Royal Ontario Museum. It is a member of the iNaturalist Network, a joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.