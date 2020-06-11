From the Archives ~ The ‘Griz

Since we knew there was at least one more bear around, we left Sherm in the trap as incentive. This provided the most fun as humans and animals both had to see what was in the trap. Those folks with some knowledge of bears knew that you could find them in the dark by their odour, which reaches out and attaches itself to the gag reflex in your stomach. Those with no previous experience with bears soon found that out. The horses, which had removed them- selves from the pen when the bear first showed up, were in no rush to play tag but were otherwise unconcerned with their new neighbour. This might have surprised some but bears are a part of life for these horses, so they get used to them.

If we take that thought into our own lives, we realize we’re surrounded by many “Sherms.” We don’t need to be spooked by their presence; just be aware of where they are in relation to where we are. In John 17:15-16 we learn the concept “in the world but not of the world.” Jesus prays not that we would be gone from the world but that we would be protected from the evil one. Our job is to know where evil is and stay away, not go and play. Evil, like a bear in a trap, is contained, but still lets its presence be known and it can do a lot of damage if we get too close. Where are you standing?