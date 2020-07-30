August/September 2020

MUSIC

Corb Lund

Agricultural Tragic ~ Corb Lund’s music has earned its own genre.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

OUTLAW TRAIL

“Flat Nose” Curry

True tale of the Canadian in Butch Cassidy’s gang.

Heartland Here to Stay!

The smash hit series is renewed for its 14th season

LIVING LEGENDS

They Call Him Goose

Officially, he’s the Calgary Stampede’s Livestock Coordinator – unofficially, he’s their Swiss Army knife.

COWBOY WAY

Driven by Impulse

Part 1 of 2 – The majority of cattle handling problems stem from instinctive human behavior.

TRAILBLAZERS

‘Smokey” Snyder

Remembering bull rider “Smokey” Snyder’s World title.

COWBOY POETRY

Headin’ In

A poem by Cowboy Poet Rod Nichols (1942-2007)

