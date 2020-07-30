August/September 2020

MUSIC
Corb Lund
Agricultural Tragic ~ Corb Lund’s music has earned its own genre.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
OUTLAW TRAIL
“Flat Nose” Curry
True tale of the Canadian in Butch Cassidy’s gang.
Heartland Here to Stay!
The smash hit series is renewed for its 14th season
LIVING LEGENDS
They Call Him Goose
Officially, he’s the Calgary Stampede’s Livestock Coordinator – unofficially, he’s their Swiss Army knife.
COWBOY WAY
Driven by Impulse
Part 1 of 2 – The majority of cattle handling problems stem from instinctive human behavior.
TRAILBLAZERS
‘Smokey” Snyder
Remembering bull rider “Smokey” Snyder’s World title.
COWBOY POETRY
Headin’ In
A poem by Cowboy Poet Rod Nichols (1942-2007)