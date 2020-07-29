By Rod Nichols

Some fellers favor sunup

just before their day begins

while others favor evenin’

when their day is at an end

But this old cowboy’s dif’rent

it’s the way I’ve always been,

cause the time that gets me smilin’

is the time for headin’ in.

With a day of work behind me

and before the sunset ends,

it’s a quiet and peaceful feelin’

on the trail while headin’ in.

There’s a breeze that often comes up

as a warm, southwestern wind,

and a glow across the prairie

as I’m slowly headin’ in.

Above a hawk is wheelin’

swoopin’ down then up again,

as if he wants one final look

‘fore he too is headin’ in.

My saddle pal don’t say much

but he tells me with a grin,

he feels about the same as me

with our ponies headin’ in

Someday this’ll all be over

just the prairie, grass and wind,

I hope He’ll let me pass this way

when it’s time for headin’ in.