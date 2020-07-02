Flores (Florence) La Due – Grace Maud Bensell 1881 to 1951

La Due Ladies Lunch was founded in 2010 to honour and recognize the life and times of Flores La Due.

La Due Ladies Lunch celebrates and raises awareness of those wild and wonderful early day cowgirls who did it all. We believe that as a top rodeo performer, pioneer woman and early day rancher in Alberta, Flores is symbolic of all cowgirls past and present who demonstrate the true cowgirl spirit.

Flores, born Grace Maud Bensell, grew up close to an Indian Reserve near Montevideo, Minnesota. She learned to ride horses at an early age becoming an expert rider and roper. Her brave and determined spirit were present even in her youth and, when still just a young girl, she ran away from home to join the circus.

It was from this time forward she would be referred to by her adopted stage name, Flores La Due.

After performing a few seasons in the travelling circus, Flores joined the Col. Fred T. Cummins Wild West and Indian Congress as a trick rider and roper. This is considered the turning point in her performing career.

While touring and performing Flores met and fell in love with Guy Weadick. They were married in Memphis, Tennessee in 1906 when Flores was twenty-three. Together the Weadicks performed their western show and toured all over North America and Europe.

In 1912 Guy Weadick produced the first Calgary Stampede. Flores played a significant supporting role as his partner but due to the nature of the times little recognition was bestowed to her.