NORTHLANDS ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF 2020 FARMFAIR INTERNATIONAL

July 31, 2020

Edmonton, Alberta: Following months of discussions with stakeholders, government and health authorities, Northlands has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Farmfair International event, slated for November 11-15, 2020 due to COVID-19.

“As one of the premier agricultural events in the country, the decision to cancel Farmfair is an incredibly unfortunate one,” says Northlands President and CEO Peter Male. “We recognize our responsibility to maintain the health and safety of our community, exhibitors, attendees and volunteers, but given the impact Farmfair makes to Alberta’s agricultural sector it is incredibly sad for the sector. Our team will now focus on building Farmfair 2021, where a number of enhancements to programming are already envisioned.”

For over 45 years, Farmfair International has been a place of connection, commerce, celebration and community for the livestock and agriculture industry in Alberta. For more information about Farmfair International, please visit: www.farmfairinternational.com.