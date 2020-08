Bryan Clark Mandeville, Calgary, Alta

August 14, 1953 – March 27, 2020

Well-known in the rodeo world, Bryan Clark Mandeville was a steer wrestler, teamster (often in the movie industry), western wear mogul, promoter, and the thrower of the “best” Stampede parties. His mentorship helped many young cowboys and cowgirls that loved the sport. At his request, a rodeo scholarship was started in his name.