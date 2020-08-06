Empty Saddles ~ Jerry Sinclair

Jerry Sinclair, Stettler, Alta.

September 6, 1947 – April 28, 2020

Two-time Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion, Jerry Sinclair passed away April 28.

In 1970 he was the North American Saddle Bronc Champion at the Calgary Stampede, was named Rookie of the Year, and earned the title of Canadian Champion Saddle Bronc rider. He went on to win Canada again in 1973, and earn three CFR qualifications (1974, 1981 and 1982).

He served on the CPRA board as Saddle Bronc director in 1983 and 1984 and was on the board of the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. Jerry was also an accomplished rodeo judge, pick up man, flank man, and hauled stock from B.C. to P.E.I.