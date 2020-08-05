In The Corral ~ Grated Coconut Honoured

Renowned bareback horse Grated Coconut of the Calgary Stampede will be enshrined in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs.

Grated Coconut — who won a record-number of PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year awards — has no equal as a PRCA bareback horse. He was named Bareback Horse of the Year a record six times (2003–04, 2006–09) and was the top horse of the National Finals Rodeo in 2008.

Now 23, the stallion lives on the Calgary Stampede ranch in Hanna, Alta. He is out of Calgary Stampede’s great mare, Coconut Roll, and the late Harvey Northcott’s stud, 2010 Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee, Wyatt Earp.

Grated Coconut was inducted into the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Hall of Fame (2012) and the Ellensburg (Wash) Rodeo Hall of Fame (2013).