Kamloops 2021 is a Go!

Although the 2020 Kamloops Cowboy Festival was cancelled, some things, just like ranching, kept right on happening. The best examples of the ongoing awards are the inductees to the Hall of Fame, the winner of the Joe Marten Award and the Student Scholarship winners.

Congratulations to horseman and silversmith Richard Tenisch of Merritt on winning the Joe Marten Memorial Award for the Preservation of Cowboy Heritage in BC.

The 2020 honourees for the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame include Allison Everett (White), inducted as a Builder of Western Culture. Allison is a well-regarded horse trainer and competitor who makes her home near Williams Lake.

This year’s Ranching Pioneer is Frank Armes (1908–2002), a well-known rancher and businessman in the Cariboo.

In the Ranching Pioneer & Century Ranch, the Hall of Fame honoured the Bayliff Family & Chilancoh Ranch, now in their fourth generation of ranching in the Chilcotin.