Trailblazers ~ Hank Snow

The recordings continued, and some became popular in Canada. Meanwhile, his voice deepened, and he could no longer yodel. RCA told Hank that he needed a new name, so he decided on “Hank the Singing Ranger.” This he kept until the end.

During this time, Hank bought a pinto horse he called Shawnee from Elmer Newman of Pennsylvania. The horse was partially trained, and Hank finished the training and went on the road with his young wife and son as part of the show. Hank bought a truck with a van body to haul Shawnee. The horse was a featured attraction, and his greatest trick featured Hank standing on the saddle spinning a lariat around the both of them, while Shawnee twirled a small lasso with his mouth.

Hank went to Dallas, Texas, and landed a spot on radio station KRLD. At the time, his hit was “Brand On My Heart.” While there he became friends with Ernest Tubb who told him that he needed to be on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Ernest took some 78’s down to WSM Radio, and they gave Hank a shot on January 7, 1950. He sang “Brand On My Heart.” The crowd was not too receptive and Hank’s trial period was almost over when, as Hank had often said, “the good Lord guided my pen as I wrote, ‘I’m Movin’ On,’ and that saved the day.”

The song hit number 1 and stayed there for 21 weeks. This feat stayed unchallenged until another Canadian, Shania Twain, broke the record some 50 years later.

With Hank’s new success, he bought his first and only home in Maddison, Tenn., that he named Rainbow Ranch. Hank’s band was called “the Rainbow Ranch Boys” — both throwbacks again to Jimmie Rodgers. It had a barn for Shawnee and room to roam.

“I’m Moving On” was the first of Hank’s seven number-1 hits on the country charts. That same year “The Golden Rocket” and “Rhumba Boogie” both hit number 1. Along with these hits, his other signature song was “I’ve Been Everywhere.” Hank was hot, and he went on tour. In the early ’50s, Hank discovered Elvis and put him on his shows as his opening act.

During his career, Hank recorded 800 songs on 140 albums, which sold over 80 million copies and charted more than 85 singles on the Billboard country charts from 1950 until 1980. His number 1 hits include the self-penned songs “I’m Moving On,” “The Golden Rocket” and “Rhumba Boogie” plus famous versions of “I Don’t Hurt Anymore,” “Let Me Go, Lover,” “I’ve Been Everywhere” and “Hello Love.”

In 1978 he was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, in 1979 to the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Nova Scotia Music Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 1985. Today, the old Liverpool train station he slept in as a child is now a museum dedicated to Hank Snow.

His autobiography, The Hank Snow Story, was published in 1994, and later The Hank Snow Country Music Centre opened in Liverpool, Nova Scotia. A victim of child abuse, he established the Hank Snow International Foundation For Prevention Of Child Abuse.

In 2014, Canada Post issued a Hank Snow postage stamp.

Hank died Dec 20, 1999, and is buried in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 85 years old.