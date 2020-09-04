AMBER MARSHALL TO HOST ROSIE AWARDS

Amber Marshall, star of the longest-running Canadian family drama Heartland, will host the upcoming 46th Annual Alberta Film & Television Awards (a.k.a. the Rosies) on October 8th, which will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. Born and raised in London, ON, Marshall has been acting since she was 11, joining the cast of Heartland in 2007. A life-long animal lover, Amber has been around horses for as long as she can remember. She has been riding since she could walk and says that the two things she loves the most are “acting and horses”. Heartland has been renewed for it’s fourteenth season.



“We are thrilled that Amber has come on board to host this year’s Rosie Awards,” says Bill Evans, Executive Director of AMPIA. “Amber brings a passion and energy to everything she does, and we will look for that in her role as host.”



“I’m honoured to be asked to host the Rosies, as these awards are extremely important to recognize the talent we have in our province. Hosting this event via live stream is unique opportunity to showcase this talent to a global audience.” – Amber Marshall



The 46th Annual Rosie Awards will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Links will be sent out closer to the date. Stay tuned!