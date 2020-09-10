Colter Wall ~ Western Swing & Waltzes

In August, Colter Wall released his new album, “Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs,” featuring the old Stan Jones prairie classic Cowpoke.

Colter is a young Canadian singer/songwriter (who happens to be the son of former Saskatchewan premier, Brad Wall) who has a love for the old cowboy songs and cowboy life. He produced this record himself in the hill country of South Texas, proving that the cowboy “can-do” attitude (or the “Hold my beer and watch this”) attitude is just as prevalent in the recording studio as it is on the ranch.

“Producing my own record has been a goal of mine since I started putting out music,” said Wall in an email interview. “It’s a pretty easy gig to be honest, given you know what it is you’re after.”

Wall is influenced by several Canadian artists, including Lewis Martin Pederson — a Saskatchewan poet, songwriter, and cowboy, and the iconic Ian Tyson.

Like every other musician out there, Wall was benched when the world stopped turning.

“I’ve spent much of the ‘COVID times’ working on getting this record out and promoting it. Apart from that, I’ve been staying busy helping a friend in Texas. Just ranchin’, trying to make a hand. Ranching is a passion of mine, and just like music, there’s always something new to be learned. The day you stop learning, you might as well be dead.”