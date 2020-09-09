New Transport Regulations Webinars Featuring CIFA

Calgary, ALBERTA — A presentation from this spring’s Livestock Care Conference (LCC) has led to a new webinar series, to be offered by Alberta Farm Animal Care with technical expertise provided by the CFIA.

During our LCC in March, Nancy Simmons, a CFIA Meat Hygiene Inspector with a focus on humane transport, made a presentation on some of the key changes to transport regulations that will impact all livestock transportation in Canada. “The questions afterwards highlighted the great demand producers have for this information,” says Annemarie Pedersen, AFAC Executive Director.

They both saw the opportunity. A lot of information is specific to certain livestock sectors. “There are differences even between dairy and beef cattle for example. So why not provide specific sessions focused on each species separately? These AFAC webinars allow us to work with the industry directly and reach the producers and others involved in livestock transportation,” says Simmons.

“The series will include a CFIA presentation on the updated regulations and an extensive questions and answer period. We want to hear from the people who have to deliver on these changes and have a real discussion,” says Pedersen.

The first two sessions have been scheduled:

Wednesday, September 9 th in partnership with Alberta Pork

in partnership with Alberta Pork Tuesday, September 22nd in partnership with Alberta Beef Producers

Other sessions are in the planning stages and will be announced as they are confirmed. Although the Alberta associations are collaborating on this series, it will be relevant and open to producers and stakeholders across the country. “Registration for this virtual webinar is free and we are very grateful for our provincial partners and the support of the CFIA for helping make this series a reality. We hope we will see producers from across Canada join as well. These rules and changes are the same for everyone,” says Pedersen.

More information and registration is available at https://www.afac.ab.ca/programs-and-events/events/