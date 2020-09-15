Ranching in the West ~ Willsies of the West Country

In 1916, two sons, Oliver and Gordon, went off to serve in the First World War. Oliver worked as an engineer with the supply trains, but Gordon lost his life in the muddy Battle of Passchendaele in 1917.

When Oliver came home, he bought another quarter and the family began to spread out. There was a pretty, spunky teacher named Ruth Livingston at the Pineview School who caught Oliver’s eye, and they courted some. Then she returned home to Burdett. “We’ve got a letter he sent her,” says Diane, Leroy’s wife, with a smile. “I think it was a poem he’d found and it was something about when the birds come back in the spring, you’ll come back to me. It was quite romantic.”

It worked; they married in 1925 and started their family. Leroy was the second-youngest of six children. He lost a brother and a sister to polio in the early 1950s. Times were never easy in the woods, and Leroy can remember doing his part at an early age. “I learned to milk when I was pretty young. We were all sent to the bush and worked the sawmill. We skidded the logs out with horses. I was probably six when I first rode the skid horse. They could pretty much go on their own, but you could skid more logs if you had someone to hurry the horse back and forth.”