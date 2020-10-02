OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2020

AUTHOR! AUTHOR!
Anna Sewell
200th anniversary of Black Beauty author, Anna Sewell
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
AUTHOR! AUTHOR!
Baxter Black
Humorist Baxter Black and his latest audiobook.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
LEST WE FORGET
Horses Heal
Veterans + Equine Assisted Therapy
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
COWBOY WAY
Driven by Impulse
Part 2 of 2 with Dylan Biggs
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
WHAT DOES IT TAKE?
What does it take to be a Rodeo Photographer?
Rodeo photographers one shot at a time.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
COWBOY POETRY
Take Care of Yer Friends
By Baxter Black, DVM