World Champion in Hospital

Two-time World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Mel Hyland is in Royal Alex Hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

The PRCA & CPRA Hall of Fame cowboy suffered a massive heart attack while training young horses.

The 72-year-old is also the three-time Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion (1967,’72 & ’79) and the 1975 Canadian Bareback Champion. He won the World titles in 1972 and again in 1976.

He was inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1996 and the PRCA Hall of Fame in 1999.

Since retiring from professional rodeo, Mel Hyland has become a sought-after horse trainer and clinician. He is a valued contributor to Canadian Cowboy Country magazine.

His wife, Margie, is with him in hospital and asked us to post this update. We will keep you informed. — Terri Mason, Editor