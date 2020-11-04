Apply for an American Quarter Horse Foundation Scholarship

The deadline for 2021 American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship applications is December 1, 2020. Applicants wishing to obtain scholarship funding from the Foundation for the 2021-22 academic year can download the scholarship guidelines for a complete list of criteria and requirements.

The Foundation awarded scholarships totaling more than $420,000 to 159 students for the 2020-21 academic year. Since its inception in 1976, the Foundation scholarship program has awarded more than $8.5 million in financial assistance to more than 1,500 young horse enthusiasts and industry members.

To be considered for a Foundation scholarship, please complete the online scholarship application. In addition to the application, several support materials are requested.

Eligibility of applicants is based on the individual criteria and requirements of each scholarship. Applicants must be AQHYA or AQHA members. Become a member here. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, financial need and American Quarter Horse involvement, as well as the applicant’s leadership and communication skills.

Applicants can submit a nonspecific application, which will be evaluated against the criteria supplied within the scholarship program outline to determine eligibility.