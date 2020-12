Early in October, two-time World Champion Saddle Bronc rider Mel Hyland of Valleyview, Alta., suffered a massive heart attack while training young horses.

Physically devastated, Mel is on the road to recovery, but it’ll be a long road. His cousin started up a page for donations to help the superstar during his recovery. To see one of Mel’s most famous rides on “Reckless Red” watch here.

Mel Hyland on “Reckless Red”

Donations are still most welcome. Visit, ca.gofundme.com and search Mel Hyland.