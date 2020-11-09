Slick Like Buttar!

Dakota Buttar Crowned 2020 PBR Canada Champion

After beginning the season with one mission in mind, Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Sask.,) actualized his goal Saturday evening inside Revolution Place in Grande Prairie, Alta., capping his dominant year with the 2020 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Championship.

“I set a goal a couple years ago, and when I set a goal I stick to it,” Buttar said of earning the 2020 PBR Canada Championship. “It’s just the different atmosphere at home. Every time I nodded my head, I knew I had my buddies on the chutes. These guys are family friends; we grew up together. I have been having so much fun, and I can’t wait for next season.”

Buttar is the 12th different rider in league history to win the PBR Canada Championship, joining the likes of three-time Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Sask) and two-time Champion Zane Lambert.

In the bull pen, Catch My Drift (Two Bit Bucking Bulls/K Rose Ranch) delivered two head-turning outs in Grande Prairie, to make an incredible come-from-behind surge and be crowned the 2020 PBR Canada Bull of the Year.

“We’re totally excited about it,” Two Bit Bucking Bulls’ Josh Berezay said from the arena floor inside Revolution Place. “Catch My Drift came to us as a two-year-old and he’s become part of our family. We couldn’t be prouder.“

On Saturday evening, PBR Canada also announced the recipients of the coveted 2020 PBR Canada Stock Contractor of the Year, and 2020 PBR Canada Event of the Year awards.

Vold Rodeo and Nansen Vold were crowned the 2020 PBR Canada Stock Contractor of the Year. The victory marks the fifth consecutive year the Ponoka, Alta outfit has earned the season honour, and seventh time overall.

Vold Rodeo had four bovine athletes competing for the 2020 PBR Canada Bull of the Year honour, including Timber Jam (Vold Rodeo), VJV Whiskey Hand (Vold Rodeo), Grey Tower III (Vold Rodeo) and Blow Me Away (Vold Rodeo).

Additionally, Vold Rodeo was the lone Canadian outfit to have bulls selected to buck at the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast on Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, with two of their bovine athletes, Vertigo Spy (Vold Rodeo) and Jayded (Vold Rodeo/Prescott) earning the selection.

For the fourth time in league history, and first since 2014, the Glen Keeley Memorial was voted as the 2020 PBR Canada Event of the Year. ~ Kacie Albert