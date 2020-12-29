Best Eggnog Cheesecake!

Adapted from Taste of Home

Base

1 cup graham cracker crumbs (variation: try half graham crumbs & half crushed gingersnaps)

2 tbsp. sugar

3 tbsp. butter, melted

Filling

3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

3 tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

3/4 cup eggnog

1 tsp. amber or spiced rum

Dash ground nutmeg & cinnamon

Whipped cream & additional ground nutmeg, optional

Preheat oven to 325° F.

Wrap greased 9″ springform pan with double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18″ square). Secure foil around pan.

For the Base: Combine cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press into the bottom of pan. Bake at 325°F for 10 minutes and cool on a wire rack.

For the Filling: Beat cream cheese, sugar and floor in a large bowl until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Gradually stir in the eggnog, rum, nutmeg and cinnamon. Pour filling over crust.

Place foil wrapped springform pan in a larger baking pan; add 1″ of hot water to larger pan.

Bake at 325°F for about 45–50 minutes, until centre is just set and top appears dull. Remove springform pan from water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Loosen sides from pan with a knife; cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled. If desired, top with whipped cream, then sprinkle with nutmeg.

