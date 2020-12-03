Dec 2, 2020 – National Finals Rodeo, Arlington, Texas

As per usual, the PRCA Awards Banquet was held the evening before the WNFR arena action starts. There was a pretty good crowd, but for obvious reasons attendance was not mandatory.

The timed event Horse of the Year awards are special because they are voted on by your fellow contestants. Curtis Cassidy was present to accept a beautiful bronze for the AQHA-PRCA Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year won by his horse Dashin Haze a.k.a. Tyson. It’s not the first time an AQHA-PRCA award has found its way to Donalda, Alberta. In 2008 RTR Little Willy, a.k.a. Willy won the award for Curtis’ dad, Greg.

Later in the evening the duo of Madison MacDonald originally from High River, Alta., and Piper Yule of Wardlow, Alta., were on stage as finalists for the Dress Act of the Year; it was won by Rider Keisner, a trick roper from Oklahoma.

As we said last night, there will be three pick up men due to the size of the arena. An indication of the arena size is previous NFRs held in Las Vegas had seven bucking chutes, Arlington will have 12.

I heard today that everyone on the arena floor, (contestants, judges, stock crew, gatemen, announcers, timers and flag bearers) have passed a Covid-19 test but are all subject to spot checks.

Tomorrow, Dec 3 is Round One.